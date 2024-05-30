QYH Launches 'Hostels Forum' 2024 Programme

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) One of the newest Qatar Youth Hostels (QYH) programmes for the year 2024 was recently announced, titled“The Hostels Forum”.

It is a youth forum that revolves around enhancing youth participation and enabling them to freely present their ideas and opinions in order to make a qualitative difference at the individual, community, and nation levels.

“Through this programme, we aim to enhance social responsibility and empower young people to participate in decision-making, enrich discussions, and have an effective role in all areas of society,” said QYH head of public relations and communications Abdullah Saeed.

“Registration has been announced for the first workshop of the programme, which will be presented through the Ministry of Sports and Youth responsible for the Youth Affairs Committee,” he said.“The workshop will be titled *Qatar National Youth Policy, and presented by Ahmed al-Ansari, a member of the Qatar National Policy work team.”

“We encourage young people, both male and female, to register and participate in decision-making activities,” Saeed added.

