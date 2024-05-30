Amal Ameen Beauty Launches Fragrance Collection

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Following the successful launch of Soul perfume and its positioning in Qatar and internationally, the Amal Ameen Beauty brand launched its exclusive“Sun Memories” perfume collection at an event at the Vogue Cafe Doha in Place Vendome, a statement said.

An original mise-en-scène was presented, featuring a stylish perfume bar and a perfumes trunk show that unveiled the new fragrances, with each model representing one scent and its city of inspiration.

Models walked around the tables, spraying the fragrances of“Soul”,“Spirit”, and“Sense”, representing Mykonos, Marrakesh, and Marbella, respectively.

Inspired by the captivating charm of cities around the Mediterranean Sea, the collection pays homage to timeless moments by capturing the essence of summer days in three exquisite fragrances.

Inspired by the vibrant hues of Mykonos,“Soul” is crafted with the finest oils and exquisite natural ingredients.

“Spirit” embodies boundless renewal and vitality.

“Sense” celebrates the essence of life through the beauty of the five senses.

Founded in 2020, Amal Ameen Beauty is a testament to the power of self-expression and boldness.

Vogue Café Doha, also part of the Amal Ameen Group of companies, offers an all-day menu of modern Mediterranean cuisine with Arabic influences, the statement added.

