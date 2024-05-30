Gord Signs Mou With JMJ Group

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Organisation for Research and Development (Gord) and JMJ Group Holding have joined forces to drive sustainable urban development in Qatar through the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The signing ceremony took place as part of Gord's 15th anniversary celebration during Project Qatar 2024, which concluded yesterday.

Gord was the official sustainability partner of the event.

The MoU was signed by Gord founding chairman Dr Yousef Alhorr and JMJ Group Holding chairman Jabor bin Mansour bin Jabor al-Thani.

The primary focus of the MoU is to foster collaboration in the implementation of Gord's leading green building rating system, the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS), across JMJ's projects in Qatar.

JMJ Group Holding, through its subsidiary JMJ Real Estate, already holds an impressive portfolio of GSAS-certified developments in Lusail City, a Gord statement said.

With the MoU, the group of companies seeks to expand its commitment to sustainable built environment across other projects located in the country's prime locations, including The Pearl Island.

By leveraging GSAS, both organisations aim to accelerate the development of sustainable cities and communities in Qatar and the wider region.

"Considering that JMJ Group boasts a diverse portfolio of around 50 companies, this partnership holds immense potential to catalyse sustainable transformation across various sectors beyond the built environment,” said Dr Alhorr.“Ultimately, our shared aim is to catalyse a positive change across Qatar and the region."

"Leveraging Gord's unparalleled expertise and extensive experience in environmental sustainability will undoubtedly elevate our environmental performance and enhance our ability to implement best practices across our diverse portfolio of projects,” said Sheikh Jabor.

In addition to their joint efforts in GSAS implementation, Gord and JMJ Group Holding also seek collaboration in various other areas, including capacity building through training and educational programmes, research and development to support sustainable innovations, and initiatives aimed at carbon mitigation, a statement added.

