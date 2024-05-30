Slovenia To Recognise State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golub announced yesterday that his government has agreed to recognize an independent Palestinian state, two days after Spain, Ireland and Norway took the same step.
Golub said: "Today the government decided to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state," indicating that the decision will be referred to Parliament. The Slovenian Prime Minister also called for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of all hostages.
