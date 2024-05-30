               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Ukraine To Use US Arms Inside Russia


5/30/2024 11:08:06 PM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden has secretly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia - solely near the area of Kharkiv - with American weapons, Politico reported yesterday, citing a US. official and two other people familiar with the plan.

Gulf Times

