Ukraine To Use US Arms Inside Russia

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Joe Biden has secretly given Ukraine permission to strike inside Russia - solely near the area of Kharkiv - with American weapons, Politico reported yesterday, citing a US. official and two other people familiar with the plan.

