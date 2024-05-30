Tapestry Named Among The Time100 Most Influential Companies List

(MENAFN- 3BL) Tapestry, Inc. is honored to announce its inclusion on the fourth-annual TIME100 Most Influential Companies list for 2024 . The recognition celebrates companies that hold sway over their and across others through innovation, ambition, success, and more. For Tapestry, it underscores our commitment to moving at the speed of the consumer and building a better-made future for all.

The TIME100 list is a result of a rigorous selection process. TIME solicited nominations from a wide range of sectors and consulted its global of contributors and correspondents, as well as outside experts. The final list was curated by TIME editors, who evaluated each company based on key factors such as impact, innovation, ambition, and success.

This accolade is a testament to the efforts and visionary thinking of our teams, who consistently push the boundaries of what is possible. We believe that our impact extends beyond the fashion and retail sectors, influencing a broad spectrum of industries and communities worldwide.

Tapestry's portfolio of iconic brands-Coach, Kate Spade New York and Stuart Weitzman-create exceptional products and unforgettable experiences for our customers. Each brand carries a legacy of quality and innovation, continually setting higher standards in the industry.

Tapestry's recognition on the TIME100 list highlights our efforts in sustainability, social impact, and equity, inclusion and diversity. We are committed to shaping a better-made future for all. Through our outcomes-based initiatives, we are not only enhancing our brands' value but also contributing to a more sustainable and equitable world.

This recognition by TIME affirms that we are on the right path with our enterprise efforts. Our efforts are resonating across the industry and beyond, inspiring others and setting new benchmarks for success. We are immensely proud of this achievement, but we recognize that this is just the beginning. Our brands have tremendous potential ahead, and we are excited about the possibilities that lie before us.

As we celebrate this recognition, we remain committed to our purpose and values. We will continue to innovate and inspire, always striving to make a positive difference in the world. Our journey is fueled by the passion and dedication of our exceptional teams, and together, we will keep stretching what's possible.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to TIME for this honor and to all our stakeholders for their unwavering support. Let's keep moving forward, raising the bar, and making an impact that matters. The future is bright for Tapestry, and we are just getting started.