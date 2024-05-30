World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know Date, Theme, History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) World No Tobacco Day, observed annually on May 31st, highlights the risks of tobacco use and advocates for effective policies to reduce consumption. In 2024, the theme 'Protecting Children from Tobacco Interference' focuses on shielding youth from manipulative practices. This global event underscores the need for a tobacco-free society

The tobacco industry often targets youth through lax regulations, advertising tactics, and the rise of e-cigarettes. The aim is to educate people about these dangers

World No Tobacco Day was established by the WHO in 1987 with a resolution titled World No Smoking Day. In 1988, May 31st was designated as the official day for the event

In 1998, WHO launched the Tobacco-Free Initiative (TFI) to address the global health challenges posed by tobacco

According to WHO, tobacco use is a major cause of death and disease in India, responsible for an estimated 1.35 million deaths annually

The annual observance provides a platform to educate individuals about the harmful effects of tobacco, encourage smokers to quit

The ultimate goal of World No Tobacco Day is to create a tobacco-free society. This involves raising awareness about health risks, advocating for protective measures