Prajwal Revanna Returns To India, SIT Arrests MP At Bengaluru Airport In Sex Scandal Case (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The suspended JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) at Bengaluru Airport in connection with a high-profile sex scandal case. Revanna fled the country on April 26, following the first phase of the Lok Sabha in 2024. He faced numerous allegations of sexual abuse from multiple women, alongside three separate rape charges.

After absconding in Germany for 34 days, Revanna was apprehended upon his arrival at Bengaluru Airport. The SIT had issued a blue corner notice against him, and had been tracking his movements. The Hassan MP, accused of multiple sexual assault cases

was caught when he landed at the airport on a flight from Munich, Germany, at 12:48 AM.

The SIT team, led by Chief BK Singh and Bangalore Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, coordinated with airport authorities and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to secure his arrest. Upon his arrival at the VVIP gate, Revanna was taken into custody and escorted out of the airport to avoid traffic congestion.

Revanna will first undergo a medical examination at either Bowring Hospital or Victoria Hospital before being taken into custody. He will then be held at the immigration centre until the next morning, where he will be interrogated further before being presented in court in the evening.

Before his arrest, Revanna had applied for anticipatory bail from the Special Court of People's Representatives. However, the judge rejected his bail application and postponed the hearing to May 31. The court is set to hear the anticipatory bail application again this afternoon.

Three separate rape cases have been filed against Revanna in different police stations in Hassan district. After the lookout notice was issued, airport staff quickly identified him and handed him over to the SIT. The police worked closely with CISF officials to ensure his arrest was smooth and without incident.