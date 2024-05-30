High Stakes Election

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)



As India prepares for its last phase in general elections, the stakes have never been higher. it is a significant test for Prime Narendra Modi's BJP. In this election, the BJP faces a unique challenge as it contends with a consolidated opposition called INDIA Alliance for the first time in recent memory. This alliance aims to prevent the division of opposition votes that previously enabled the BJP to to victory in the 2014 and 2019 elections. The opposition contends that widespread discontent over unemployment, inflation, and perceived threats to democratic institutions under Modi's government could turn the tide in their favor.

For the BJP, the stakes are exceptionally high. But the party remains confident in PM Modi's enduring popularity and the organizational strength of its campaign. At the same time,

this election is a critical test of India's democratic resilience. The opposition has accused the ruling party of undermining democratic institutions and stifling dissent, charges the BJP denies. The results will thus not only determine the immediate political future of the country but also set the tone for the country's democratic trajectory in the coming years. With nearly 970 million eligible voters, constituting more than 10% of the world's population, the stakes are incredibly high, both for India and the world.



However, the road to retaining power is not without challenges. The INDIA Alliance has gone some way in capitalizing on widespread discontent over lack of employment opportunities. The opposition's promise to address these“bread and butter” issues seems to be resonating with people, contrasting with the BJP's focus on cultural and nationalistic themes.

The outcome of this election will have far-reaching implications. It will determine whether India continues on its current path under Modi's leadership or shifts towards a new direction under the INDIA alliance. The results will influence key policy areas such as economic reform, social justice, and secularism. A victory for Modi could mean a continued emphasis on nationalist policies, whereas a win for the opposition could herald a return to a more secular political framework with focus on economic issues and social equity.



For now, however, everything is up in the air. Soon after the last phase on June 1, exit polls will be out.

Though opinion polls earlier have showed the BJP as the winner, many experts have said that the favourability of the saffron party has suffered through successive phases. However, whichever political alliance wins the polls, it is India's vibrant democracy which will be the winner.



