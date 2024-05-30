'No Bag Day' For Schools In Kashmir Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

KO file photo

Srinagar- The School Education Department in Kashmir region has decided to observe May-31-2024 as 'No Bag Day' to mark the 'World No Tobacco Day'.

In this regard, the Director of School Education Kashmir has asked all the Chief Education Officer (CEOs) of the region to issue requisite directives to all Hols to conduct different IEC activities involving students, parents and teachers.

DSEK said that the directorate in collaboration with Directorate of Services Kashmir (DHSK) has planned to conduct different activities on 31st May 2024 to raise awareness among general masses including road shows, rallies, essay competitions, painting competitions, seminars etc.

“CEOs are requested to issue necessary instructions to all Hols of your district to conduct different IEC activities involving students, parents and teachers on 31st May 2024 and declare the day as No Bag Day,” it reads.

DSEK said that during the observation of World No Tobacco Day 2024, once again WHO and public health champions from across the globe will come together to raise awareness about the harmful influences of the tobacco industry on youth.

This year's theme of World No Tobacco Day, 'Protecting children from tobacco industry interference,' carries immense significance in the fight against tobacco use. DSEK further said that the themes were discussed earlier in the meeting held at the directorate on 22nd May, 2024.