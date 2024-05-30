More Than 1,600 Grain Storage Facilities Operating Across Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Currently, more than 1,600 grain storage facilities with a total capacity of over 50 million tonnes are operating across Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Grain Elevator Association (UGEA) President, ProAgro Group Director Oleh Klymenko during the Grain Storage Forum ELEVATOR and Agro Ukraine Summit 2024, an Ukrinform correspondent reports, referring to the Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA).

In particular, Klymenko outlined problematic storage-related issues and mentioned that grain elevators in eastern and southern Ukraine had been severely affected by the war. Meanwhile, the regions situated closer to Ukraine's western borders are now increasing capacity.

“Overall, the storage of products is in a satisfactory condition today, there is no critical situation. However, there are certain issues that are solved through the placement of [storage] facilities in western and central Ukraine, as well as with the help of grain storage hoses,” Klymenko noted.

As estimated by ProAgro Group, Ukraine is likely to harvest approximately 76 million tonnes of grain in 2024. Last year's result was an all-time record, totaling 79.2 million tonnes.

A reminder that the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is extending support with modular grain storage units to the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions. In the Kherson region, 147 farmers applied for receiving modular grain storage units.