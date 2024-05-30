Cyber Qubits Launches Cyber Reskill Initiative To Help Tech Professionals Transition To Cybersecurity Careers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

In response to tech layoffs, Cyber Qubits launches the Cyber ReSkill Initiative, offering discounted cybersecurity training for affected tech professionals.

DENVER, CO, US, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In response to recent layoffs in the tech industry, Cyber Qubits, a leader in cybersecurity training , proudly introduces the“Cyber Reskill Initiative”. This initiative supports laid-off tech professionals by providing discounted access to programs that develop in-demand cybersecurity skills.

CyberReSkill Initiative:

The Cyber ReSkill Initiative from Cyber Qubits provides a targeted solution for laid-off tech professionals seeking to re-enter the workforce in the high-demand field of cybersecurity. The initiative offers a range of customizable tracks, allowing individuals to tailor their learning experience to their existing skillset and career goals. This flexibility ensures participants can efficiently develop the necessary qualifications and industry-recognized credentials to make a successful return to the workforce, whether they seek a complete career shift into cybersecurity, upskilling in a specific cybersecurity domain, or refresh their technical knowledge.

Cyber Qubits boasts a team of highly experienced cybersecurity professionals with a combined experience exceeding two centuries. This team's diverse background spans various industries, academia, and workforce development. This unique perspective allows Cyber Qubits to effectively address the complex challenges at the front lines of the field. The company offers a comprehensive range of training programs designed for all skill levels. Continuously updated by industry leaders, these programs equip participants with the knowledge necessary to combat developing cyber threats.

Cyber Qubits partners with leading organizations like CompTIA, ISACA International, EC-Council, and IIBA to deliver accredited training programs. This ensures participants receive a high-quality education that meets industry standards.

Further underscoring their commitment to delivering quality cybersecurity training, Cyber Qubits holds an educational license from the Colorado Department of Higher Education.

Recognizing the financial burdens associated with career transitions, Cyber Qubits offers discounted rates for the Cyber Reskill Initiative to laid-off tech professionals.

Take the Next Step:

Submit your information here: post/cyber-reskill-initiative

Cyber Qubits invites laid-off tech professionals to leverage the Cyber Reskill Initiative and gain the skills needed to effectively change their careers into cybersecurity.

About Cyber Qubits:

Cyber Qubits is an innovative EdTech company focused on cybersecurity training and consulting. With a team boasting a cumulative experience of 213 years in the field, spanning various sectors, academia, and workforce development, Cyber Qubits is on a mission to empower individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills required to effectively defend against the ever-evolving world of cyber threats. The company's commitment to quality is reinforced by its educational license granted by the Colorado Department of Higher Education, Division of Private Occupational Schools.

