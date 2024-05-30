Laos Prepares To Host 57Th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, May 31 (NNN-KPL) – Laos is making comprehensive preparations to host the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, here, from Jul 21 to 27.
A preparatory meeting of the AMM and related meetings, on Tuesday, was held and chaired by Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, according to a Lao News Agency report yesterday.
At the meeting, participants discussed progress made in preparing for the regional meeting concerning the content, venues, and accommodation for ministers and their delegations from more than 30 countries.
Speaking at the meeting, Saleumxay urged relevant authorities to pay attention to their preparation for the upcoming AMM.
The AMM meets at least four times a year and may convene special meetings as and when necessary, to discuss issues that require immediate attention of ASEAN.
The AMM regularly reviews and discusses ASEAN community-building efforts, its strategic future directions, as well as, the conduct of ASEAN's external relations.– NNN-KPL
MENAFN30052024000200011047ID1108279107
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.