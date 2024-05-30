Laos Prepares To Host 57Th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, May 31 (NNN-KPL) – Laos is making comprehensive preparations to host the 57th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) and related meetings, here, from Jul 21 to 27.

A preparatory meeting of the AMM and related meetings, on Tuesday, was held and chaired by Lao Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Saleumxay Kommasith, according to a Lao News Agency report yesterday.

At the meeting, participants discussed progress made in preparing for the regional meeting concerning the content, venues, and accommodation for ministers and their delegations from more than 30 countries.

Speaking at the meeting, Saleumxay urged relevant authorities to pay attention to their preparation for the upcoming AMM.

The AMM meets at least four times a year and may convene special meetings as and when necessary, to discuss issues that require immediate attention of ASEAN.

The AMM regularly reviews and discusses ASEAN community-building efforts, its strategic future directions, as well as, the conduct of ASEAN's external relations.– NNN-KPL

