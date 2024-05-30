Pakistan, Azerbaijan Agree To Strengthen Bilateral Ties, Broaden Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, May 31 (NNN-APP) – The foreign ministers of Pakistan and Azerbaijan, yesterday, agreed to broaden the scope of cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, including trade, defence, climate action, and regional connectivity, among others, the Pakistani of Foreign Affairs said in a statement here.

In a meeting between Pakistan's Deputy Prime and Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar and the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, during the latter's two-day visit to Pakistan, the two sides also expressed strong commitment to further strengthening bilateral strategic relations.

They also agreed to enhance parliamentary exchanges, strengthen cultural cooperation, and promote people-to-people exchanges, including students, academia, and business people.

The two sides agreed to identify new areas of economic cooperation, to bolster cooperation in climate action and renewable energy sector, and increase bilateral investments, especially in the energy sector, the statement added.

Dar said that, energy security and connectivity are top priorities for the Pakistani government, highlighting the country's strategic location for connectivity with China, South Asian countries, and beyond.– NNN-APP