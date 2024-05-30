OAS – Notre Dame To Cooperate On Strengthening Democracy And Human Rights

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – The Organization of American States (OAS) and University of Notre Dame's Keough School of Global Affairs signed a cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening democracy and defending human rights in Latin America, in a ceremony held at the university's campus in the US state of Indiana.

“This partnership marks a significant step forward in our shared commitment to upholding the principles of democracy and advancing the well-being of our hemisphere. The University of Notre Dame's dedication to excellence in education and research is renowned, and we are honoured to partner with such a distinguished institution. By joining forces, we strengthen our capacity to promote cooperative research and to facilitate the exchange of ideas on issues related to democracy, development and human rights in the OAS member states,” said OAS secretary-general Luis Almagro.

“We salute our partnership with the OAS, an organization committed to strengthening democracy, the protection of citizen's rights and social inclusion,” said Andrés Mejía Acosta, the Keough School's Kuster Family Associate Dean for Policy and Practice.“We look forward to translating our research knowledge, exchanging policy lessons, and offering students practical experiences by working with our partners in DC and the region.”

Among other provisions, the agreement will include collaboration on joint research and policy projects, the exchange of faculty experts and training of undergraduate and postgraduate students and researchers who work in development, human rights and democracy.

