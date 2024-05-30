Beverly Hills Wellness And Aesthetics Welcomes Renowned Plastic Surgeon Dr. Shim Ching To Our Palm Jumeirah Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DUBAI, PALM JUMEIRAH, UAE, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the addition of Dr. Shim Ching, MSc, MD, FRCSC, FACS, to their Palm location. Dr. Ching, a world-renowned double board-certified plastic surgeon, brings his exceptional expertise and artistic approach to the esteemed practice.With years of experience, Dr. Shim Ching has established himself as a true pioneer in the field of plastic surgery. As the founder of Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, Hawaii, his practice has been recognized by Allergan as one of their Top 100 plastic surgery practices in the United States. Dr. Ching's commitment to excellence has earned him the prestigious title of Best Doctor in America since 2011, a recognition reserved for the nation's top 5% of doctors. Castle Connolly Top Doctors has also consistently awarded Dr. Ching with best doctor status since 2016.Dr. Ching's extensive training and international experience have shaped his unique approach to plastic surgery. Having trained in renowned centers across the globe, including New York, Geneva, Toronto, Rio de Janeiro, Honolulu, San Francisco, Tokyo, Seoul, and Bogota, he has honed his techniques and mastered the latest innovations in the field. Dr. Ching's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry allows him to create natural and beautiful results for his patients, utilizing the most advanced devices and innovative techniques available."I am thrilled to join Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics and have the opportunity to bring my expertise to the Palm location," said Dr. Shim . My passion for plastic surgery drives me to continuously explore new ways to enhance the patient experience and deliver exceptional results."Dr. Ching's pioneering work in "No Scar" Breast Augmentation and other innovative procedures, such as "No Scar" Belly Button Abdominoplasty, "No Scar" Breast Lift, Hi Definition Liposuction, Deep Plane Facelift, and EVL-High Volume Buttock Augmentation, has garnered international acclaim. His commitment to providing his patients with the best possible outcomes sets him apart as a leader in the field."We are honored to have Dr. Shim Ching join our team at Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics," said Deborah Alessi, CEO of Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics. "His exceptional skill, artistic approach, and commitment to patient satisfaction align perfectly with our mission to provide top-quality care and exceptional results."Dr. Shim Ching will be consulting at Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics' Palm location, offering his expertise to patients in the United States, Canada, Kuwait, Dubai, and Qatar. To learn more about Dr and his services, please visitAbout Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics:Beverly Hills Wellness and Aesthetics is a renowned cosmetic surgery practice dedicated to providing exceptional care and transformative results. With a team of highly skilled professionals and state-of-the-art facilities, they offer a comprehensive range of surgical and non-surgical procedures tailored to each patient's unique needs. For more information, visit BHWAA

