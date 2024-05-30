India On A Holistic Growth Trajectory For The Past Decade Says Global Charity

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

L-R Peter Bennetts, Edwin Shuker, Sarosh Zaiwalla, Himani Sood, Ann Clare Bornholt, Dr Shamender Talwar, Sumeet Sharma

Prime Modi during elections

IMF and TUFF founders greet each other with a "Namaste."

- Professor Himani Sood LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 31, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global charity The Unity of Faith Foundation (TUFF) and the NID Foundation, which works in association with the Indian Minorities Foundation (IMF) to amplify the voice of minority communities in India, on Tuesday (28 May) signed a historic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in London to amplify their efforts in eradicating discrimination and empowering marginalized communities. It is a collaborative effort of the two organizations for social integration and community upliftment.The MOU comes days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is predicted to return to power for a third successive term with a big victory in the ongoing General Elections in India due to his government's impressive performance in the past decade. With non-discriminatory governance delivery, PM Modi has transformed the lives of many minorities in the last decade by following an all-inclusive approach in implementing the welfare schemes due to which Minorities from all religions, be it Muslim, Christian, Buddhist, Sikh, Jain, or even a micro-minority like Parsis are living happily and thriving in India. Under PM Modi's government, 2 million Minorities have been skill trained. The percentage of minorities in government jobs has gone up from 5 % to 10 %. Scholarships for minority students have gone up from 30 Million to 50 Million. The female student dropout rate has declined from 70 % to 30 %. As many as 31 % of houses built under PM's housing scheme belong to minorities and 37 % of beneficiaries of the free cooking gas connection scheme are minorities as per an official report by the government of India .India witnessed rapid progress by progressing from a“fragile five” to a“top five” economy with a GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of $3.7 trillion which is expected to touch $5 trillion in the next three years to make the country the third-largest economy in the world. At the same time, India has seen the upliftment of over 250 Million (25 crore) people out-of-poverty during the past 10 years due to the empowerment of marginalized sections by PM Modi's government through effective last-mile delivery of basic needs like housing, health, education, economic self-reliance, road, water and electricity in the country's remote areas.In line with PM Modi's vision, TUFF, known for its comprehensive community engagement initiatives, NID Foundation, and IMF, recognized for their commitment to uplifting Indian minorities, have now joined forces to further their shared mission. This partnership aims to expand its reach and impact, particularly focusing on youth empowerment. The MoU outlined several key objectives, including the eradication of discrimination through joint initiatives to combat social discrimination and promote equality, and youth empowerment. Additionally, the partnership aims to enhance community cohesion with projects designed to promote social inclusion across different segments of society and extend their efforts globally by leveraging their presence in the UK, USA, Canada, South Africa India, Iceland, Kenya, and Australia.Speaking about the collaboration, IMF founder Himani Sood said,“The partnership aligns with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat' (Developed India), contributing to the development and upliftment of not just the Indian minorities but the organization will now work for the upliftment of marginalized communities across the globe. This collaborative effort will pave the way for creating a better, more inclusive world, reflecting the values of both organizations.TUFF's co-founder, Ann Clare Bornholt FRSA said "I've always believed in the unity of mankind and prayed for kindness in man to evolve into kindman. I believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the conduit for that to happen. He's touched the hearts and the God in everybody, the divine spark in everyone, and given them hope. He has a long way to go with a lot more to do. He's a man on a mission and he's going to go at the same rate for the next 10 years. He's managing to break through barriers that nobody's even attempted to break through before and he is doing it with such largesse, an exceptional approach. He's indescribable for me. I look forward to the next term, and I look forward to his transformation of not only India but of mankind."Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA, the co-founder of TUFF and a social psychologist said "A decade ago, non-resident Indians (NRIs) felt somewhat embarrassed to be associated with India, but now they take pride in their Indian identity, attributing this shift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's notable efforts in enhancing the nation's image over the past decade. I want to emphasize the remarkable influence, advancement, and empowerment that PM Modi has brought to every Indian worldwide. India is on a holistic growth trajectory over the past decade. This collaboration between our two organizations will be historically significant, leading to positive change for humanity." Dr. Talwar expresses his delight in embarking on this new journey with TUFF, which reconnects him to his father's homeland of Bharat.Heaping praise on India and PM Modi, Edwin Shuker, a Jewish born in Iraq who has been a TUFF Trustee since 2013, said that India is probably the only place in the world where anti-Semitism never stood a chance. "My ancestors lived and still live in peace and prosperity there (in India), following their religion. Many years ago, I met PM Modi along with a Jewish philanthropist. We realized at that time that Prime Minister Modi is not just a leader, Prime Minister Modi was India and India was him," said Shuker.The MOU was signed at the office of Sarosh Zaiwalla, founder of Zaiwalla & Co. and a highly recognized litigator having extensive experience in over 1200 International Arbitrations, representing prestigious clients such as the Dalai Lama, the President of India and China National Petroleum Corporation. The ceremony was attended by prominent figures from both organizations including TUFF's co-founders, Ann Clare Bornholt FRSA and Dr. Shamender Talwar FRSA, TUFF Trustees Peter Bennetts, secretary of the TUFF board, and Edwin Shuker who is also the vice president of the Jewish Council, along with NID Foundation Founder, Professor Himani Sood.

