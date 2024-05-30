(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Just Released: The Winning with WhiskersTM Cover which showcases each of the main fable characters.

The Winning with WhiskersTM Fable Characters (from left to right): Stevie, the Entertaining Sea Lion; Harlie, the Workhorse; GiGi, the Client and Giraffe; Dannie, the Loyal, Older Dog; and Rockie, the Robot.

Take a Sneak Peek Inside Winning with WhiskersTM. This image is the book wallpaper section divider.

B2B business executive and bestselling author Dawn F. Landry will release her latest book, Winning with WhiskersTM, on June 4, 2024.

- Dawn F. LandryHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- :### New Book Release: "Winning with WhiskersTM, A Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others"Houston, Texas, May 31, 2024 – B2B business executive and bestselling author Dawn F. Landry will release her latest book, "Winning with WhiskersTM, a Business Fable about Overcoming Barriers by Knowing Yourself and Others", on June 4, 2024.The fictional book showcases the uniqueness of diverse characters as a client searches for new consultants to service her technical business. The fable story is about four representatives from competing firms through their business development journeys as they prepare for, conduct themselves during, and follow up after an interview with the client.As this tale tells, each of the characters has their own whiskers, and they can all win by knowing and owning their special whiskers.The surprising outcome of the client's selection includes client debriefs with each of the characters. The book also offers practical tools for assessing one's drivers and reading interpersonal cues effectively.This evergreen fable is a must-read for professionals across all industry sectors and levels eager to advance their careers, expand their internal and external business connections, and enhance their workplace environments."Winning with WhiskersTM" helps readers develop self-awareness, understand different personalities, and transform challenges into opportunities for growth and success.Landry stated, "We all create relationships and influence decisions based on our innate hardwiring. However, we must apply curiosity to discover our uniqueness and how it relates to others.”“My goal with this book is to demonstrate that all of us have the ability to successfully connect – no matter our character (or whiskers) type," she continued.- ### -ABOUT THE AUTHOR & PUBLISHERDawn F. Landry is a bestselling author, and an award-winning and nationally respected business professional.Landry has spent more than half of her 31-year career in the corporate real estate industry, excelling in business development and marketing leadership positions within Houston's largest economic development organization, as well as international commercial construction companies. She works hand in glove with technical and operations team members to expand sales revenue.In February 2017, she founded Authentizity, LLC, as an independent B2B growth strategist and a Gallup-Certified CliftonStrengths® Coach to provide consulting, training, and coaching services that optimize technical teams' engagement and productivity.Landry also created "BD DynamicsTM, Empowering the Technical-Minded", a training program which advances the accountability, intentionality, and measurability of technical professionals' competencies within their relationship cultivation and advancement processes.Authentizity, LLC is the publisher and copyright and trademark holder of Landry's books and the rights to Winning with WhiskersTM.FOR MORE INFORMATION:

