Haitian Transitional Presidential Council Designates Garry Conille, Prime Minister

TORONTO, Canada – The heads of of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) welcome the news of the designation of a transitional prime in Haiti; meantime, the United States congratulates the Haitian Transitional Presidential Council on its nomination of an interim prime minister.

CARICOM statement

The unanimous election of Dr Garry Conille by the Transitional Presidential Council (TPC), following a selection process with nominations from several stakeholder sectors, is another important step forward on the path to free and fair elections and the return to constitutional order in Haiti.

Aware that there are still many challenges ahead, CARICOM expresses its support for the new Prime Minister-designate and reiterates its commitment of support to the Transitional Presidential Council, and to the people of Haiti. CARICOM looks forward to the early completion of the process to officially establish the institutions of transitional governance in accordance with the agreement of 11 March 2024.

CARICOM commends the Transitional Presidential Council for putting the interest of the country and the people of Haiti above all else. This will remain a paramount objective as the TPC, working with Transitional Prime Minister Conille, continues to move forward in restoring security and in establishing the critical broadly representative institutions necessary for the delivery of public services, the provision of humanitarian relief, facilitating socio-economic improvement, and the holding of free and fair elections in a timely manner.

US Department of State

We urge the council and incoming Prime Minister Garry Conille to work collaboratively, and to engage all stakeholders in support of the Haitian people, who continue to suffer the brutality of horrific gang violence.

“The United States encourages the interim Prime Minister and Transitional Presidential Council to act swiftly to nominate a credible, accountable, and inclusive government and Provisional Electoral Council to enable free and fair elections, and the provision of security and basic services for all Haitians.

The United States looks forward to working together with Haiti to accomplish these goals, particularly through the deployment of the Multinational Security Support mission.

