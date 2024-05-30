US Treasury Sanctions Wagner Group-Linked Companies In The Central African Republic

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) WASHINGTON, USA – Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) continues to counter Russia's destabilizing activities in Africa by sanctioning two companies that are linked to the Private Military Company“Wagner” (Wagner Group). Industries SARLU and Logistique Economique Etrangere SARLU are being designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14024 for enabling Wagner Group security operations and Wagner Group-linked illicit mining endeavors in the Central African Republic (CAR).

Since its arrival in CAR in late 2017, the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group and companies formerly controlled by the now-deceased Yevgeny Prigozhin have established a vast security and business network in CAR, among other African counties.

This network has advanced Russia's destabilizing activities at the expense of CAR's sovereignty, including the Wagner Group's destructive operations and Wagner Group-linked companies' involvement in illicit gold and diamond mining and logging. OFAC has taken previous action against several Wagner Group-linked companies in CAR, including Lobaye Invest , Midas Ressources SARLU , and Bois Rouge SARLU (Bois Rouge), now known as Wood International Group SARLU.

“The Russia-backed Wagner Group and its network of businesses have exploited the people and natural resources of the Central African Republic to advance the group's agenda,” said Brian E. Nelson, Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence.“The United States will continue to use its sanctions authorities to disrupt those supporting Russia's destabilizing activities in Africa.”

OFAC collaborated closely with Homeland Security Investigations during the investigation of Mining Industries.

Meanwhile, the US Department of State, said:“Designating two entities based in the Central African Republic (CAR) for their efforts in supporting destabilizing activities by the Kremlin-backed Wagner Group in Africa – Mining Industries SARLU and Logistique Economique Etrangere SARLU have played a vital role in enabling Wagner Group security operations and illicit mining endeavours in CAR.

“Russia's Wagner Group has committed widespread human rights abuses and appropriated natural resources across multiple countries in Africa. A proxy military force of the Kremlin, the Wagner Group has carried out combat operations around the world, including in Russia's brutal war against Ukraine.

“Today's action reflects our continued efforts to counter the Wagner Group's damaging and destabilizing presence in Africa. The United States remains committed to deterring and disrupting Russia's destabilizing activities.”

