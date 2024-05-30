Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwait-Saudi higher steering committee approves the feasibility study of the rail project between Kuwait City and Riyadh.

KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti of Interior brandishes crushing or dumping for driven recklessly.

RAMALLAH -- At least 53 people are killed and further 357 others in atrocities by Israeli forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.

VIENNA -- Slovenia declares a decision to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.

WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stresses the urgent need of reopening the Rafah border crossing.

WASHINGTON -- US Central Command and UK forces conduct airstrikes against 13 Houthi targets in Yemen.

NEW YORK -- A Manhattan jury determines that US ex-president Donald Trump is guilty on all 34 felony charges in the so-called hush money case.

NEW DEHLI -- At least 21 Indians perish in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir State. (end) gb