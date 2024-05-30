Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- The Kuwait-Saudi higher steering committee approves the feasibility study of the rail LINK project between Kuwait City and Riyadh.
KUWAIT -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior brandishes crushing or dumping for vehicles driven recklessly.
RAMALLAH -- At least 53 people are killed and further 357 others injured in atrocities by Israeli Occupation forces against civilians in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours.
VIENNA -- Slovenia declares a decision to recognize Palestine as an independent and sovereign state.
WASHINGTON -- US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin stresses the urgent need of reopening the Rafah border crossing.
WASHINGTON -- US Central Command and UK forces conduct airstrikes against 13 Houthi targets in Yemen.
NEW YORK -- A Manhattan jury determines that US ex-president Donald Trump is guilty on all 34 felony charges in the so-called hush money case.
NEW DEHLI -- At least 21 Indians perish in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir State. (end) gb
MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108279070
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.