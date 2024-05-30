U.S.-British Warplanes Launched Six Airstrikes On Yemen's Capital Sanaa: Houthi TV

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) SANAA, May 31 (NNN-SABA) – Warplanes of the United States and Britain launched six on the Houthi-held Yemeni capital, Sanaa, last night, Houthi-run al-Masirah TV reported.

The Houthi television said, three airstrikes hit the mountain of al-Nahdayn, in the centre of the city, one struck near Sanaa airport, in the northern part of the city, and two additional strikes hit the area of Jarban, in the district of Sanhan, located in the far southern part of Sanaa.

The U.S.-British coalition warplanes also conducted several airstrikes on the Houthi-held Red Sea port city of Hodeidah, according to the Houthi television.

Residents in Sanaa and Hodeidah said, they heard sound of fighter jets hovering overhead last night, and then powerful explosions in several Houthi-controlled military positions.

The Houthis began, last Nov, to launch anti-ship ballistic missiles and drones targeting what they said were Israeli-linked ships transiting the Red Sea, to show solidarity with the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.– NNN-SABA