Hamas Ready To Reach“Full Agreement” If Israel Stops War

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 31 (NNN-WAFA) – Hamas announced yesterday that, it has informed mediators of its readiness to reach a“full agreement,” including a comprehensive hostages-prisoners exchange deal, if Israel stops its war in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Gaza-ruling Palestinian faction.

Hamas said, it has shown flexibility and positivity in response to the efforts of the mediators, throughout all previous indirect negotiating rounds, but Israel used these negotiations“as a cover for the continuation of aggression” against the Palestinian people, citing military operations in Rafah and seizure of the crossing as evidence.

Hamas and other Palestinian factions will not accept to be part of this policy, by continuing negotiations in light of“aggression, killing, siege, starvation and genocide of our people.”

Israeli public broadcaster, Kan, reported on Tuesday that, Israel had handed over a document with the Israeli proposal to Qatar and Egypt, to resume negotiations for the exchange of detainees with Hamas and a ceasefire in Gaza.

The last round of indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas, hosted by Egypt for two days earlier this month, stalled, after the Israeli attack on Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip.

Hamas's inclination to seek an agreement came, amid continued fighting in Rafah city, despite international condemnations of the Israeli attack.– NNN-WAFA