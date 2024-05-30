Kelli & Bob Phillips Continue Their Legacy Of Sharing Stories With A New National Radio Show

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bob and Kelli visit a woman known for her fried pies

"Hop in and Travel” with Kelli & Bob Phillips as they Continue Their Legacy of Sharing Stories with a New National Show

- Drew Anderssen, Brand Manager, NewsRadio 1080 KRLDDALLAS, TX, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kelli and Bob Phillips, renowned American journalists, have embarked on a new adventure to uncover the untold stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things on their new national radio show,“On the Road with Kelli and Bob,”, available beginning in June 2, 2024 on the Audacy's NewsRadio 1080 KRLD (KRLD-AM) in Dallas and the Audacy app.Kelli and Bob Phillips have spent their adult lives communicating with their audiences via television, radio, books, video series and social media. Bob first created "4-Country Reporter " in 1972, later to become“Texas Country Reporter” when the show entered syndication in the mid-80s. Since then, the show has been a staple in Texas and beyond, showcasing the unique stories and people that make up the fabric of Texas. The Phillips Family sold the show and their production company in January of 2022 and agreed to stay on for two years. With their new radio show, Kelli & Bob will continue to travel down the country's backroads, sharing the untold stories and hidden gems of America.“For the past 52 years I have spent traveling the backroads of Texas telling the stories of ordinary Texans doing something extraordinary,” said Bob Phillips.“But we know those stories exist beyond Texas so Kelli and I are excited to be able to travel America continuing to tell those same stories about passionate people.”Kelli added,“And we know how busy everyone is these days, so the great thing about Audacy is you don't have to practice appointment listening or viewing, you simply download the free Audacy app and listen at the time that suites you and your schedule. And you can listen to our stories about America anywhere in the world!”"We are thrilled to welcome Kelli and Bob Phillips to the Audacy family," said Drew Anderssen, Brand Manager, NewsRadio 1080 KRLD. "Their dedication to storytelling and spotlighting the extraordinary accomplishments of ordinary individuals aligns perfectly with our mission to entertain, inform, and inspire our audience. We look forward to sharing their impactful stories with listeners across the country."Don't miss the debut of Kelli and Bob Phillips on Audacy. Listen anytime on the Audacy app debuting June 2nd and on NewsRadio 1080 KRLD, Sundays from 2-3 p.m., and elsewhere via the Texas State Network. Show segments will also live on the Audacy digital platform in podcast form with additional content."We are excited to embark on this new journey with Audacy so we can continue sharing the incredible stories of everyday heroes," said Kelli Phillips.Bob Phillips added, "Through the Audacy platform, we look forward to reaching new audiences around the country and around the world, inspiring listeners with the remarkable achievements of individuals from all walks of life."Listeners can tune in to News Radio 1080 KRLD (KRLD-AM) in Dallas on air and nationwide on the Audacy app and website. Fans can also connect with the station via X, Facebook and Instagram.About Audacy: Audacy, Inc. is a leading multi-platform audio content and entertainment company that connects with 200 million consumers. Powered by its exclusive, premium audio content that includes unrivaled leadership positions in news and sports radio, Audacy operates one of the country's two scaled radio broadcasting groups, a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer digital Audio platform, multiple audio networks, a major event business and a leading, award-winning podcast studio. Learn more at , Facebook, X, LinkedIn and Instagram.For media inquiries, please contact:Kelli & Bob Phillips409.351.3151.........Website: OntheRoadwithKelliandBob

