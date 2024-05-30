Low-Fat Diet Reduces Lung Cancer Risk: Study

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beijing: A study conducted by researchers at Chongqing Chinese Medical University linked low-fat diets to the risk of lung cancer.

According to Medical News Today, the Chinese research team analysed data from an extensive observational study that included more than 98,000 people who participated in a cancer study in the United States, and found a 24 percent lower risk of lung cancer in those with the least amount of in their diets.

This decrease was more pronounced among smokers, as the risk of developing this type of cancer decreased by 29 percent among smokers who followed a low-fat diet.

The results showed an inverse relationship between low-fat diets and the risk of lung cancer, in a linear, dose-dependent manner.

According to the study, high-fat diets were associated with an increased risk of small cell lung cancer.