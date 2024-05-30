Partial Night-Time Closures On Corniche Street For Three Weeks

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) announced today, May 30, that it will implement a partial closure along Al Corniche Street every evening for three weeks.

Starting tomorrow, May 31, two lanes will be closed at night for motorists coming from the Fateh Al Khair Intersection towards the Islamic Museum Intersection.

There is no mention, however, of the road closure timings which according to the announcement is for Ashghal to carry out some maintenance works in coordination with the General Directorate of Traffic.

Motorists can use the surrounding local roads as shown on the map, and follow traffic signs to reach their destinations.

-p src="/get/maximage/20240530_1717099848-871.JPG?1717099848" style="width: 100%;" />