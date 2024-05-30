GCC Chief: 121St Financial, Economic Cooperation Meeting Imperative

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 30 (KUNA) -- Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi underlined Thursday the significance of the 121st GCC and Economic cooperation committee meeting held in Doha earlier in the day.

Speaking in remarks to reporters after the meeting, Al-Budaiwi expressed his delight about partaking in the gathering mainly this committee is one of the key committees tasked with joint Gulf action.

The committee has played a key role in implementing the Gulf economic deal and integration highly desired by the GCC leaders, he noted.

The results of the 82nd meeting of the Central Bank Governors Committee were discussed, he said, noting that appropriate decisions were taken.

The meeting covered the results of the meetings of the GCC Customs Union Authority, he said, indicating that this body was established in order to unify joint customs work, in addition to discussing the outcomes of the meeting of the joint market committee highly desired by every Gulf citizen.

Of the paramount items discussed was to hold a major event during the annual meeting of the World Bank due in October 2024 in Washington, especially since the Gulf economy has great financial reputation and is built on clear and transparent policies, he stated.

Kuwait took part in the 121st meeting with a delegation led Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs and Investment Anwar Al-Mudhaf. (pickup previous)

