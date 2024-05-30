Joint Cmte Agrees Feasibility Study Of Kuwait-Riyadh Rail Link Project -- Al-Meshaan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mubarak Al-Ajmi

KUWAIT, May 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait-Saudi higher steering committee approved during its sixth meeting the feasibility study of the rail project between Kuwait City and Riyadh, said Kuwait's of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipal Affairs Dr. Noura Al-Meshaan.

"The endorsement of the project reflects a shared desire by the two sisterly countries to build a sustainable and coherent future for the people of the Gulf region," she told KUNA on Thursday.

Dr. Al-Meshaan welcomed the visit to Kuwait by Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistic Services Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser and his entourage, saying it is "an important step on the road to enhanced strategic cooperation between both countries." She noted that the joint committee met virtually on an almost daily basis with the managing teams of the railroad link project which will contribute to the advancement of economic development and integration among the member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The rail link project will definitely open new horizons for logistic services between the State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and benefit the peoples of both countries, Dr. Al-Meshaan affirmed.

On a similar note, Al-Jasser expressed satisfaction with the outcomes of the meetings of the joint steering committee which will enhance cooperation and integration between both countries.

"The meetings with the Kuwaiti officials have been very fruitful and showed a strong constructive will to advance cooperation in the field of transport and logistics," the Saudi minister told reporters today.

The visit to Kuwait fell in the framework of the sovereign instructions from the high leaderships of the both countries for promoting economic and trade cooperation, he added.