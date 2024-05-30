France May Soon Deploy Military Instructors In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France may soon send its military instructors to Ukraine, despite concerns from some allies and criticism from Moscow.

That's according to Reuters , Ukrinform reports.

The agency's sources claim France may announce its decision next week during Volodymyr Zelensky's visit.

The two diplomats said France would initially send a limited number of personnel to assess the mission's modalities before deploying several hundred instructors to Ukraine.

Training will focus on demining, equipment maintenance, and technical expertise for warplanes provided by Western partners.

It is noted that France will also finance, arm, and train a Ukrainian motorized brigade.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Oleksandr Syrskyi , said he had already signed the relevant permits that would allow the first group of French instructors to soon visit Ukrainian training centers to learn about their infrastructure and meet the personnel.