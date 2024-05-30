Pistorius Announces Germany's New Arms Package For Ukraine Worth EUR 500M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Defense Boris Pistorius announced the delivery to Ukraine of a new package of military equipment worth EUR 500 million, which will include missiles for IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS air defense systems, drones, IFVs, and sniper rifles.

Pistorius said this at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Odesa, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

The head of the German defense expressed respect for the of Ukraine and their resolve to fight against Russian aggression.

"We are ready to provide further assistance to Ukraine. In particular, it is about the supply of military materiel worth half a billion euros, which will be delivered soon. We are also ready to continue the supply of cruise missiles for the IRIS-T SLM and IRIS-T SLS, as well as drones that play a big role in the Black Sea," Pistorius said.

In addition, the German Minister of Defense announced the intention to provide spare parts for LEOPARD tanks, 18 wheeled howitzers, and small arms munitions.

Pistorius also noted that Germany would donate to Ukraine additional LEOPARD-1 and LEOPARD-2 tanks throughout this year and help maintain and repair them. Ukraine will receive additional IFVs and anti-aircraft self-propelled artillery systems.

During Pistorius's visit to a sniper range, the Ukrainian soldiers told him about the need for additional sniper rifles.

"We are ready to deliver several hundred sniper rifles in the coming days. In addition, we are already thinking about allocating an additional hundred such rifles," Pistorius informed.

Finally, he assured that Germany is determined to provide military aid in the years to come.

As reported, Germany's budget lays down EUR 7.1 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2024, but Boris Pistorius recently requested an additional EUR 3.8 billion. The decision should be made in June.