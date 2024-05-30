Ukraine Confirms ATACMS Strike On Kerch Ferry Crossing - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's Defense Forces successfully hit the Kerch ferry crossing with ATACMS missiles, seriously damaging two ferries carrying rail cars and vehicles.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"Last night, Ukraine's Defense Forces of Ukraine launched an ATACMS attack on the Kerch ferry crossing, which the enemy has been actively using to sustain their grouping of in temporarily occupied Crimea," the statement reads.

The General Staff noted that the facility was covered by "modern" Russian air defense systems, including the Armor, Tor, and Triumph. "However, the missiles, which have been in service since the 1990s, successfully passed the 'highest-end' anti-aircraft shield set up by the invaders," the statement added.

It is noted that as a result of the strike, two ferries suffered significant damage. One of them ran aground, blocking the operation of the entire Kerch crossing.

"Thanks to the successful combat performance of Ukrainian missile operators, military supplies to the peninsula have been massively undermined. The enemy must remember: Crimea is Ukraine," the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine hit four Russian naval boats in occupied Crimea, destroying two of them, as per the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine's Defense Ministry.

