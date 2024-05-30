Ukraine Army's Priorities Include Enhancing Air Defenses, Setting Up New Military Units - Defense Chief

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) For Ukraine, increasing the number of air defense capabilities, as well as upgrading the existing and forming new military units, remains a priority.

Ukrainian Defense Rustem Umerov spoke of this at a joint press briefing with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, Ukrinform reports.

"I appreciate your initiative and call on all partners to strengthen Ukraine's air defense network. This is our priority today, we need more air defense systems, missiles, and spare parts to stop Russian terror. Another priority is the upgrade of the current and formation of new units of the to fight against the invaders in different frontline sectors," Umerov said.

To equip the new units, he emphasized, Ukraine needs even more armored vehicles, artillery, and other weaponry.

The Minister of Defense also thanked German partners for their participation in coalitions of armored vehicles, drones, artillery, and others.

Umerov noted that Ukraine must defend its aspirations and rights in order to join the EU and NATO not only de facto, but also de jure, so the issue of launching strikes on military facilities on Russian soil remains relevant.

"Before discussing the issue of strikes on military targets on Russian territory, the issue of Crimea and Donbas should be mentioned. These questions should be addressed not to the Ukrainian side, but to the partners who provide Ukraine with the appropriate types of weapons," Umerov said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the German government is cautiously withdrawing its reservations about allowing Ukraine to attack military targets on Russian territory with Western weapons.