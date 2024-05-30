PM Shmyhal On Meeting With EU Leaders In Prague: Ukraine To See More Weapons, Shells Soon

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recent meeting of EU leaders in Prague will lead to Ukraine receiving new weapons systems and artillery rounds quite soon.

That's according to Prime Denys Shmyhal , who spoke at a meeting on Thursday, Ukrinform reports.

"Also this week in Prague, we held fruitful negotiations with the leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland, Latvia, Denmark, the Netherlands, and representatives from the United States. We talked about the Czech initiative to ammunition, strengthening Ukrainian air defense with Patriot systems, delivery of F-16 aircraft, and the joint production of weapons. The meeting will yield concrete results in the near future. There will be more new weapons, more projectiles, more joint and mutually beneficial projects in the defense area," the prime minister said.

Shmyhal noted that European partners "understand what a high cost Ukraine is paying and are ready to support us until we win."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on Tuesday, May 28, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and leaders of the European Union member states discussed during a working meeting in Prague the provision of air defense systems to Ukraine.