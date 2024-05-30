Moldova's Parliament Condemns Russia's Genocidal Policy Toward Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Parliament of Moldova adopted a declaration condemning Russia's genocidal policy toward Ukraine.

The document passed the floor on Thursday, Ukrinform reports, referring to NewsMaker .

Sixty lawmakers supported the resolution, including 59 from the ruling PAS party. Deputies from the Bloc of Communists and Socialists, as well as independent legislators, abstained from voting.

It is noted that the document condemns Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, which has resulted in numerous civilian casualties and the displacement of millions.

The declaration also states that hundreds of children were killed and thousands injured.

Moreover, almost two-thirds of children in Ukraine were forced to move to another region within the country, and about 2 million children, together with their mothers, sought shelter in other countries.

The declaration reaffirms Moldova's commitment to pursue the policy aimed at ensuring access of displaced Ukrainian children to education in their native language, to the Ukrainian cultural space, as well as efforts to preserve their national identity and spiritual ties with Ukraine.

"The declaration confirms readiness of the Moldova authorities to continue providing humanitarian aid to refugees from Ukraine and calls for the consolidation of efforts of the democratic world and international humanitarian organizations to identify, locate, and repatriate forcibly displaced and deported children to Ukraine," the parliament said

One of the authors of the declaration, PAS's Doina Gherman, noted that in this way Moldova joined other parliaments that had adopted similar declarations. It is about the European Parliament, Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, parliaments of the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland, France, Iceland, the USA, and Canada.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, today Moldova's Minister of Environment, Sergiu Lazarenko, brought to parliament a fragment of a Russian missile he had received from his Ukrainian counterpart during the latter's visit to Chisinau.

