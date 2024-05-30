Germany To Consider Allowing Ukraine To Hit Targets In Russia With German Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Germany will be looking into the issue of allowing Ukraine to use German weapons against targets in Russia.

German Defense Boris Pistorius said this at a joint briefing with his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umerov in Odesa, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

Commenting on the discussions around the issue of allowing Ukraine to use German weapons against targets inside Russia, the head of the German Defense noted that, firstly, Chancellor Olaf Scholz yesterday "unequivocally" said that German weapons could be used "within the framework of international law."

announces Germany's new arms package for Ukraine worth EUR 500

Pistorius also noted that bilateral agreements exist "not to be discussed publicly, to draw some 'red lines', or (to discuss - ed.) what is tolerated and what is not."

"Thirdly, this is what we will be looking into," said the German Defense Minister.

As reported earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Ukraine could use German weapons "within the framework of international law", without specifying directly whether Germany allows to hit targets on Russian soil.