Zelensky Says Work Ongoing To Prevent Russia From Disrupting Peace Summit

Every day, new participants are added to the Peace Summit, and every day the Ukrainian authorities oppose Russian attempts to disrupt or undermine the event.

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, stated this in an evening address to the nation, reports Ukrinform.

"I held several meetings with our foreign policy team to discuss the necessary results for this June. We are thoroughly planning the negotiations, meetings of our representatives, and the content of the documents. This includes defense packages for Ukraine, new security agreements, and the Peace Summit," Zelensky said.

According to the president, now every representative of Ukraine has a clear task – how to make the next month more productive for Ukraine.

"And every month, every week, every day should contribute to the strength of our state, our society in the defense, in our defense. It depends on everyone who works for the state and in the state," added the head of state.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating countries will develop a joint negotiating position before putting it forward before Russia.

The Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism offered by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.