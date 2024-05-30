Luxembourg Donates EUR 5M To Artillery Coalition In Support Of Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Luxembourg allocated EUR 5 million to finance materiel and equipment for Ukraine as part of the Artillery Coalition, co-led by France and the United States. The report came after a meeting in Paris between the of Defense of Luxembourg, Yuriko Backes, and her French counterpart, Sebastien Lecornu.

The agreement is mentioned on the official account of the of Defense of Luxembourg on X , Ukrinform reports.

"The focus is on deepening defense cooperation, strengthening Luxembourg with French combat vehicles, and continuing to support Ukraine, including a contribution of EUR 5 million to the Artillery Coalition," the post reads.

Both ministers also reaffirmed their willingness to continue and strengthen support for Ukraine in the long term.

Luxembourg is also looking to develop European defense production capacity and expanding its own capabilities by purchasing Jaguar, Griffon, and Serval combat and support vehicles from France.

As reported, Ukraine and Luxembourg have launched bilateral negotiations on the conclusion of a security cooperation agreement.