Documentation About Google's Search Algorithms Leak Onto Internet

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

About 2.5 thousand pages of documents describing the work of theGoogle search service have been posted on the Internet, Azernews reports.

The internal documents that are contain information aboutthe types of data that collects and uses. They also reporton the search engine's policy regarding small sites, as well asGoogle's work with queries on sensitive topics like thepresidential election.

The publication notes that this "unprecedented" leak givesreason to believe that Google was not "completely honest" in itsstatements about the work of the search engine. "Lying is a harsh,but the only appropriate word in this situation," The Verge quotesthe opinion of SEO specialist Mike King, who reviewed the leakeddocuments.

Google has not commented on the leak yet.