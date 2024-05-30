DPRK Top Leader Orders Super-Large Rocket Units To Conduct Power Demonstration Firing

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, May 31 (NNN-KCNA) – The super-large multiple rocket units of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), conducted a power demonstration firing, under the order of its top leader, in response to the moves by South Korea of infringing upon the DPRK sovereignty, it was reported today.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that, the salvo firing was designed to show“what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us,” the report said.
Kim called on the DPRK nuclear forces, to be more thoroughly prepared to perform its mission of deterring a war, and taking the initiative in the war at any time, and under sudden situation, it added.– NNN-KCNA
MENAFN30052024000200011047ID1108278823
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.