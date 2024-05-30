DPRK Top Leader Orders Super-Large Rocket Units To Conduct Power Demonstration Firing

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) PYONGYANG, May 31 (NNN-KCNA) – The super-large multiple rocket units of the People's Republic of Korea (DPRK), conducted a power demonstration firing, under the order of its top leader, in response to the moves by South Korea of infringing upon the DPRK sovereignty, it was reported today.

Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the DPRK, said that, the salvo firing was designed to show“what consequences our rivals will face if they provoke us,” the report said.

Kim called on the DPRK nuclear forces, to be more thoroughly prepared to perform its mission of deterring a war, and taking the initiative in the war at any time, and under sudden situation, it added.– NNN-KCNA