21 People Killed In Bus Accident In India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DEHLI, May 30 (KUNA) -- At least 21 Indians were killed and 47 others on Thursday when their bus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge in Jammu district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The tragic accident took place at the Tungi-Morh on the Jammu-Poonch highway at around 12:35PM local time, the Press Trust of India said quoting officials as saying.

The bus carrying pilgrims from Haryana's Kurukshetra to Shiv Khori in the Pouni area skidded from the road and rolled around 150 feet down into the gorge killing 21 and injuring 47.

According to the police, seven injured have been admitted in the Akhnoor hospital and 40 in the Government Medical College hospital in Jammu.

As per the eye witness account, the bus skidded while the driver was negotiating a blind curve. He could not manage the situation as a speeding car came from the opposite direction.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his anguish in the deadly incident and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. (end)

