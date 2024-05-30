India, Japan Agree To Deepen Counter-Terrorism Cooperation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, May 30 (KUNA) -- India and Japan agreed, during sixth meeting of the joint working group in New Delh on Thursday, to deepen cooperation in the field of counter terrorism.

"Both sides exchanged views on the threats in their respective regions, including State-sponsored cross-border in South Asia, South East Asia, East Asia, Middle East, as well as terror activities in the Af-Pak region," the Indian of External Affairs said in a statement.

They underlined the importance of exchange of information, capacity building, training programmes and exercises, and cooperation at the multilateral fora to defeat terrorism. They also exchanged views on challenges in the area of counter terrorism.

They discussed "use of new and emerging technologies by terrorists, misuse of internet for terrorist purposes, radicalisation and terror financing.

Countering terror financing, organised crime and narco-terror network also featured in the discussions," the statement said. (end)

