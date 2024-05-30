US, UK Launch Air Attacks On Yemen's Houthis

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, May 30 (KUNA) -- US Central Command forces have successfully destroyed eight uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAV) in Iranian-backed Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and over the Red Sea.
The airstrikes were conducted between approximately 3:15 and 5 pm. (Sanaa time) on Thursday, according to a CENTCOM update.
Additionally, CENTCOM forces alongside UK armed forces conducted strikes against 13 Houthi targets in Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas of Yemen in self-defense.
It was determined that these UAVs and sites presented a threat to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.
These actions are necessary to protect our forces, ensure freedom of navigation, and make international waters safer and more secure for US, coalition, and merchant vessels, the statement added. (end)
