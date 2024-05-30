Trump Indicted In Criminal Hush Money Case

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 30 (KUNA) -- A Manhattan jury found that US ex-president Donald Trump was guilty on all 34 felony charges in the so-called hush money case.

Announcing the guilty verdict, Judge Juan Merchan slated the sentencing hearing for July 11, just four days ahead of the GOP national where the Republicans are expected nominate Trump for president.

A felony conviction of a former president or party frontrunner is unprecedented, but Trump can still run for office, according to a CNN report.

Prosecutors accused Trump of taking part in an illegal conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 presidential election and an unlawful plan to suppress negative information, which included concealing a hush money payment (USD 130,000) to an adult film star.

The former president called today's verdict "a disgrace," vowing to appeal against it. He added that the real verdict will come during the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

The Republican billionaire has become the first former US president proven guilty in a criminal case. (end)

ast









MENAFN30052024000071011013ID1108278756