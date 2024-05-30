Magisterial Inquiry Ordered In Akhnoor Mishap

District Magistrate Jammu, Sachin Kumar Vaisshya in an order, a copy of which lies with Kashmir Observer ,said that a tragic and unfortunate bus accident occurred in Akhnoor on 30-05-2024, resulting in loss of several precious lives and injuring a number of passengers.

“It is imperative on the part of the administration to thoroughly inquire into the circumstances encompassing the accident to ascertain its causes and avert future recurrences; Therefore, in view of the above a magisterial inquiry is hereby ordered to be conducted by Shri Shishir Gupta, IAS, Additional District Magistrate, Jammu who shall submit the inquiry report within 07 days,” the order reads.

Further, Sr. Superintendent of Police, Jammu; Sr. Superintendent of Police, Traffic (City Jammu); Regional Transport Officer, Jammu and SE Jammu North Public Works Department shall provide all necessary assistance, the order further added.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now