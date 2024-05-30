(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) and-chase.jpeg" width="300" height="215" alt="Colin Baerlin (V.P.) and Chase Baerlin (President) of Bankston Motor Homes the #1 Towable RV Dealer in Alabama for 2023" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Bankston Motor Homes is the #1 Towable RV Dealer in Alabama for 2023

Harrison Bankston (Founder), Chase Baerlin (President), & Colin Baerlin (Vice President)

Largest Family-Owned & Operated Dealership in Alabama is leading towable RV dealer for 2023

- Chase Baerlin, PresidentGADSDEN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bankston Motor Homes , Inc. is proud to announce they were the #1 top-selling towable dealer in the state of Alabama for 2023! The dealership attributes a lot of their success to their partnership with quality manufacturers in the RV industry like Brinkley RV , Alliance, Keystone RV, Newmar, Tiffin Motorhomes, Winnebago, Entegra, Forest River, and many others.For example, Bankston Motor Homes introduced the Brinkley RV Model Z to its line up in 2022, and has since added Model G Toy-Hayler fifth wheels, as well as the Model Z Air. As a premiere partner for Brinkley RV, Bankston Motor Homes carries a large variety of the floor plans including the Z model 3100, 3110, 2900, 3400, and 3610, along with the Model G Toy Hauler 3500, 3950, and 4000. The Model Z Air line up includes both the 285 and 295 floor plans.Brinkley RV company is privately owned and focuses on intelligent designs and a steadfast commitment to quality throughout the organization. Brinkley utilizes robust checkpoints to confirm that they deliver on their quality promise. In addition to production line checkpoint inspections, each and every Brinkley undergoes a vigorous off-road simulation and a battery of testing through their PDI process, covering over 500 items before a finished RV ships to the dealer.This affiliation with Brinkley RV is one example of the Bankston Motor Homes company's long-term vision. Bankston recently invested millions to build a new flagship store near Birmingham, Alabama. The twenty-six-acre Gadsden location has two fully enclosed delivery bays, four fully covered service drop off lanes, along with twelve fully enclosed service bays to facilitate the growing needs of thousands of customers in the Alabama & Tennessee area. As an authorized Brinkley RV repair center, Bankston's customers can rest easy knowing their RV will receive the highest levels of attention and service from their team of over forty RVTI (Recreational Vehicle Technical Institute) certified technicians.When Chase Baerlin (President) was asked about the award from Statistical Surveys he said,“We've always focused on excellence. Getting this award just highlights our team's commitment to an outstanding customer experience.”Bankston Motor Homes, Inc. recently celebrated its 53rd anniversary with many remarkable accomplishments. In addition to being the #1 family-owned RV dealer in Alabama, and being a Best in Business Award Winner, the dealership was also the #1 fifth wheel dealer for 2023 in the state of Alabama. Bankston was also recently recognized as the #1 Keystone Montana dealer in the nation for 2023. Numerous industry awards also highlight the exceptional track record of this family-owned and operated enterprise. With manufacturers like Winnebago, Thor, Tiffin, and more recognizing Bankston's accomplishments over the past 53 years, Bankston has secured its place in the RV world for years to come.About Bankston Motor Homes, Inc,- One of the largest family-owned RV Dealership in the southeast: Bankston Motor Homes has over seven hundred new and pre-owned RVs in stock for customers to choose from. The RV company currently has three super-centers in Huntsville, AL, Gadsden, AL, and Ardmore, TN.Bankston Motor Homes carries many of the nation's top RV brands such as Tiffin, Newmar, Forest River, Thor Motor Coach, Winnebago, Keystone RV, Alliance RV, Coachmen, Lance, East to West, Ember, Encore, Gulf Stream, InTech, Northern Lite, NuCamp, Palomino, StoryTeller Overland, TrailManor, Xtreme Outdoors, Brinkley, and many others.

Tanya Miller

Secret Weapon Media Agency

+1 256-460-6872

email us here

Bankston Motor Homes Gadsden Grand Opening