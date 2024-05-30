VFAF Veterans For America First Teams Officially Split Forming Two National VFAF Groups

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VFAF splits from VFAF

VFAF and VFAF are the two national groups operating independently going forward announced Jared Craig VFAF Vice President

- Jared Craig ATLANTA , GEORGIA , USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of VFAF Veterans for America First aka Veterans for TrumpVFAF and VFAF are the two national groups operating independently going forward. Since March 24, 2024, the two groups have been unable to agree on working together, having tried multiple arrangements of leadership and structure. Complete statement at :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump other news:VFAF issues correction on previous press release on May 29th 2024 press was issued with the headline "Veterans for America First VFAF sends three members to“Veterans and Military Families for Trump” Coalition." The correct title as per the website is "Three with VFAF roles Appointed to Trump Campaign“Veterans and Military Families for Trump” Coalition" Website reads : Veterans were appointed as individuals , the following three vets have VFAF roles as well separate from the campaign. Further : Stan Fitzgerald's name was incorrectly added in that release as point of contact. That was pre-filled previous information that was not updated. The correct point of contact going forward on all press is Jared Craig.VFAF has updated its website and launched a new X (Twitter) feed giving the organization a fresh look :VFAF Veterans for Trump is producing a "Trump" related documentary for release in Fall 2024 featuring General Flynn.The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement :VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump's announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

