Impact Chiropractic Expands Services With New Cherry Hills Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT COLLINS , COLORADO , UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Impact Chiropractic , a top-rated chiropractic care provider in Northern Colorado, is thrilled to announce the opening of a new location in Cherry Hills . This expansion allows Impact Chiropractic to bring its high-quality, whole-person chiropractic care to more people.



The new Cherry Hills location offers the same comprehensive services that have made Impact Chiropractic a trusted name in the community. These services include treatments for neck and back pain, migraines, pregnancy discomfort, and more. The goal is to help patients achieve optimal health and wellness through personalized chiropractic care.



Impact Chiropractic is known for its community-driven approach and dedication to improving the quality of life for its patients. The new location will feature the same friendly and professional team, making sure that new patients receive the best possible care.



Customer testimonials highlight the positive impact of their services. One family shared, "My whole family loves Impact! Dr. Elise and Dr. Lara are fabulous! I've been coming to them for three years now, through two pregnancies, and I now bring my children to them. I tell all of my friends about them and cannot recommend them enough!"



With this new Cherry Hills location, Impact Chiropractic continues its mission to provide excellent chiropractic care and support to more communities.



For more information or to book an appointment at the new Cherry Hills location, please contact Impact Chiropractic at (970) 223-5501.

Dr. Elise Rigney

Impact Chiropractic

+1 970-223-5501

