Lone Star Spine And Pain Institute Provides Compassionate Care For Chronic Pain Sufferers

Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute , a leading pain management center in the Greater Austin area, is dedicated to offering compassionate care to individuals suffering from chronic pain. The institute focuses on providing personalized plans tailored to each patient's unique needs, aiming to improve their quality of life.



Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute offers a wide range of treatments for conditions such as back pain , migraines, arthritis, and neuropathy. Their approach includes both pharmacologic and non-pharmacologic options, with a strong emphasis on minimally invasive procedures like spinal cord stimulation and radiofrequency ablations. The institute collaborates with specialists in physical therapy, chiropractic care, rheumatology, and orthopedic surgery to provide comprehensive care.



The institute's board-certified physicians and compassionate staff are committed to treating patients like family, ensuring a supportive and welcoming environment. Patient testimonials highlight the high level of care and attention received. For example, Kathy Henneke shares, "Dr. Derrick Wansom has always managed to keep me comfortable. He listens patiently and gives me options without rushing."



Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute aims to help patients live pain-free lives, allowing them to return to work, spend time with their families, and engage in activities they enjoy.



For more information or to schedule an appointment, please contact Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute at 512-851-1165.

Dr. Rahul Sarna

Lone Star Spine and Pain Institute

+1 512-851-1165

