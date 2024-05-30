Feeding Pets Of The Homeless Celebrates Historic Milestone With Sierra Veterinary Hospital In Carson City, NV

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

(L to R) Charlott Knowland, Feeding Pets case manager, Steven Kiley, Sierra Veterinary Hospital Human Services Director, Genevieve Frederick, Feeding Pets Founder and President, and Laura Brown, Feeding Pets Executive Director with commemorative plaque.

Over a Decade and a Half of Dedicated Support

CARSON CITY, NEVADA, USA, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Feeding Pets of the Homeless, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food and veterinary care to pets of homeless individuals, is proud to announce a momentous occasion in its history. Sierra Veterinary Hospital, located in Carson City, NV, has been honored as the first and oldest Donation Site in the country by Feeding Pets of the Homeless.In recognition of this remarkable achievement, Feeding Pets of the Homeless presented Sierra Veterinary Hospital with a commemorative plaque, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to supporting the organization's mission for over a decade and a half.Laura Brown, Executive Director of Feeding Pets of the Homeless, expressed her gratitude for Sierra Veterinary Hospital's longstanding partnership, stating, "Sierra Veterinary Hospital has been instrumental in our efforts to provide essential support to homeless individuals and their beloved pets. Their dedication to our cause has been unwavering, and we are immensely grateful for their continued support over the years."Steven Kiley, Human Resources Director at Sierra Veterinary Hospital, also shared his thoughts on this significant milestone, saying, "Being recognized as the first and oldest Donation Site by Feeding Pets of the Homeless is a tremendous honor for our team. Since becoming a donation site in 2008, we have witnessed the positive impact of Feeding Pets of the Homeless' work firsthand, and we are proud to play a role in supporting such a worthy cause."Feeding Pets of the Homeless is committed to addressing the often-overlooked issue of pet homelessness and ensuring that pets receive the care and resources they need, regardless of their owners' circumstances. Through partnerships with compassionate businesses, like Sierra Veterinary Hospital, Feeding Pets of the Homeless continues to make a difference in the lives of pets and their owners across the nation.For more information about Feeding Pets of the Homeless and how to get involved, please visit .###About Feeding Pets of the Homeless: Since its founding in 2008, Feeding Pets of the Homeless has saved thousands of pets by providing more than 2 million pounds of food and nearly $5 million in veterinary assistance. Donations to Feeding Pets have helped more than 30,000 pets nationwide, including thousands of military veteran pet owners experiencing homelessness. Feeding Pets has a four-star rating from Charity Navigator, their highest rating.

