Ian Burns Introduces New Brown Bag Burger Craft Beer In Flagstaff Following First Anniversary

Disrupting the area food scene with accolades and custom creations

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Brown Bag Burger , a northern Arizona restaurant known for its use of high-quality ingredients, custom sauces, and new burger creations, is introducing their own craft beer following their first anniversary of its Flagstaff location in February 2024.Owner Ian Burns took over Brown Bag Burger in Prescott, Arizona at the height of the pandemic. After overhauling the menu and winning much praise from the community a second location in Flagstaff opened in February 2023.“We are so grateful for the community's support and admiration for how we are disrupting the northern Arizona food scene with Brown Bag Burger,” said Burns.“Our team is consistently creating new menu items and custom sauces based on feedback from our customers.”Brown Bag Burger recently won the Best of Flag categories“Best Burger” and“Best New Restaurant.” Bestsellers include the“Hangover” which is layered with hashbrown-style fries, a fried egg, cheese, pickles, and chipotle mayo, and the“Hawaiian” which boasts grilled pineapple, cheese, and a secret sauce.The Flagstaff location isn't the only spot getting noticed. Brown Bag Burger outgrew its original Prescott location and recently moved to a brewery on the historic main street.“This is such an exciting time for the Brown Bag Burger family,” said Burns.“Our commitment to cooking and creating with the highest quality ingredients is being recognized and we are grateful to our regular customers as well as foodies who come in for that unique experience.”Brown Bag Burger offers dine-in and take-out options for food orders for both their Flagstaff and Prescott locations. Brown Bag Burger + Bar in Flagstaff now features their own craft beer on tap brewed at the Prescott Brown Bag Brewery location. Locals and visitors alike can now experience their burger along with a Double IPA, Blonde, Porter, Irish Red, Amber, and more. The draft is rotating weekly and a greater variety of their craft beer is to follow.For more information or to view the menu visit .

